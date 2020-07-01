The Ajao market in the Ajao area of Lagos was gutted by fire on Wednesday, with valuable merchandise destroyed.

Some of the residents of the area were also rendered homeless as the fire affected some adjoining buildings.

However, the cause of the fire incident, which started at about 1 am, was yet to be ascertained.

But it was gathered that the inferno started around a shopping mall close to the market and extended into the main Ajao market.





As that the time of filing this report, emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire Service, and men of the Nigeria Police Force were on ground to manage the situation.

LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, while confirming the incident, said no casualty was yet to be recorded.

He said, “There is a fire outbreak there. It started around 1 am but we are there already. From all indications, the Ajao Main Market has a small shopping mall and from what we gathered, the fire started from the shopping mall and extended to the main market and affected some adjoining buildings.

“But the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, including the Lagos State Fire Service and the police are already on ground to quell the fire. No casualty has been recorded for now.”