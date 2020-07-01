Nollywood actress Ugwu Lotachukwu and fellow actor Sam Ajibola were guests on the BBC Pidgin QTMPY (Question Till Mouth Pain You).

The duo disclosed their journey to acting and what extent they would go in their pursuit for success. Watch the interview below.

Lota gained fame after starring in Funke Akindele’s TV series, Jenifa’s Diary alongside Juliana Olayode and Falz where she played the role of “Kiki”.

Samuel Ajibola is a film actor and model best known for his role as a child-actor in the Opa Williams directed movie Tears for Love, and “Spiff” in the Africa Magic TV series The Johnsons.



