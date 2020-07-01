By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos State recorded another higher daily toll on Tuesday as Nigeria’s COVID-19 jumped to 25,694 with 561 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, registered 561 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the national tally to 25,694.

The NCDC disclosed daily figures on its verified Twitter handle with Lagos leading with 200 cases.





Edo followed with 119 cases, Kaduna and FCT recorded 52 each.

Others are Niger-32 Ogun-19 Ondo-16 Imo-14 Plateau-11 Abia-8 Oyo-8 Bayelsa-7 Katsina-6 Kano-5 Bauchi-3 Osun-3 Kebbi-3 Borno-2 Jigawa-1.”

Seventeen people have also died in the various isolation centres in the last 24 hours. The death toll was the highest single-day record in recent weeks.

And it means that between 28 June and 30 June, 25 people died from the virus and its complications.

On Monday, the Federal government said it has identified 18 local councils, where there are more cases of the virus.

It intends to impose ‘precision lockdown’ on the 18 councils.

It also charged citizens to observe all the precautions.

“With the absence of a vaccine, non-pharmaceutical interventions such as use of face masks, physical distancing & hand hygiene remain the most effective strategy to limit #COVID19 spread,”

said Boss Mustapha, chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.