Lagos State Government said that it has adopted internationally-accepted safety protocols in curbing the spread of the coronavirus across the State, including the deployment of 100 units Hand Washing Stations produced by the State Government, in collaboration with Procter and Gamble (P&G) Nigeria for deployment to strategic locations in the 20 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas on Wednesday.

Disclosing this at the commissioning and deployment of the Hand Washing Stations, the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat said that the initiative would complement several other efforts of the state government already deployed in the management of the virus.

He stated that the establishment of various Isolation Centres where those infected by the virus are being treated across the State, the initial State-wide lockdown as well as the various ongoing enlightenment campaigns on how Lagosians can protect themselves from being infected are some of the initiatives already adopted by the State Government since the inception of the index case of COVID-19 in February this year.

Hamzat commended members of the Organized Private Sector for identifying with the state government in its efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID-19, saying that many private organizations provided one facility or the other to assist the State Government in this regards.





The Deputy Governor, however, charged Lagosians to stay safe and take responsibility for their safety against the virus by observing all protocols given by government and health officials.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale in her address at the commissioning of the initiative, explained that the handwashing stations are in three variants.

“Type A, has a mounted water tank and meant to service areas where there are no reticulated water source, while type B will be installed where there is reticulated water source that can be connected directly at public places such as markets, bus-stations, hospitals and many other identifiable public places, so that members of the public can have access to water and dispensable soap to wash their hands.”

Aderemi further disclosed that the Type C was designed in view of the fact that schools would be partially opened anytime soon and that the Office of Civic Engagement has also designed and produced a prototype Hand Washing System for primary schools in the state to serve both senior and junior primary school pupils.

She said this approach will further foster the culture of good hygienic practices among the citizenry as regular hand washing with soap and water has been identified as being very helpful in reducing the spread of the virus among the people.

In her remarks at the event, the Senior Director, African- Global Government Relations, Procter & Gamble, Dr. (Mrs.) Temitope Iluyemi said her organization would continue to support the Lagos State Government in the fight against the pandemic as 8000 soaps are being made for the scheme in addition to the Hand Washing Stations.

She also called on Lagosians to make judicious use of the Stations at the different locations.