By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Tuesday supervised the destruction of illicit drugs, expired and adulterated packaged foods worth over N380 million.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the items were intercepted at various places within Kano City by the state Task Force on Drugs.

The drugs were destroyed at the premises of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agents (NDLEA) in Kano.





Ganduje described the exercise as a breakthrough in the state government’s war against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs in the state.

He said that his administration attached importance to the fight against drug abuse.

“That was why I directed that all political appointees must go through drug test. All my Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Advisers, Heads of Agencies, among others, were tested. NDLEA is here to testify that.

“Because we are determined in this fight, that is why we said we must institutionalise the effort. A bill is before the state assembly on Drug Administration Agency.

“We want to have a strong institution for that. But then, we are not usurping the responsibilities of other federal agencies saddled with this responsibility.

“We are only complementing their efforts. That is why, when established, the agency would work hand in hand with the federal agencies to achieve drug-free society,” Ganduje said.

He also called on all the agencies responsible for the fight against drug abuse to partner with each other.

On the relocation of drug sellers from Sabon Gari to Dangwauro World Market, the governor warned that all drug marketers from Sabon Gari must relocate to the new market.

He said this was in tandem with the Federal Government’s policy on open market for drugs.

The governor commended all the agencies responsible for the fight against drug abuse as well as other security agencies including Hisbah, and Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), amongst others.

Earlier, the State Commandant of NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Abdul, had commended state government’s style and strategy in fighting drug abuse, while urging other states to emulate the steps.

Abdul said when Ganduje assumed office, Kano State was the first in the list of states with drug abuse, but with the governor’s effort, Kano was now the sixth state in the list.

He also reiterated the determination of the agency to make the state free of illicit drugs.