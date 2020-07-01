By Preye Campbell

With Wizkid, there most of the time comes a lot of anticipations and expectations. And that is the case with his upcoming Made In Lagos album.

Of course, this is not the first time we’ll have Wizkid playing with our feelings on this project. We have all been waiting for the potentially chart-topping, award scooping album from the StarBoy don himself since the past year.

But, the Social Media world is now set to believe that finally, we are in for good music in the new month. It becomes a even more realistic option when you realise that the month is StarBoy’s birth month.





So, what should we expect from Made In Lagos? Wizzy gave us further hint to greatness on his Instagram story by tagging the artistes featured on the project.

And we can certainly have our minds blown off already! From international sensations, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Skepta to the nation’s finests in Burna Boy, Tems and StarBoy’s godson, Terri, the album just has got to be nothing but rich in content.

It is safe to say that the Joro crooner is yet to make any formal official statement as to whether we will have the album this month, but you can guess by now that it is a ‘Wizkiddy thing’ to dilly-dally and whet the appetite of his ever growing fanbase.

But, if all goes as expected, we should be certain that a good time awaits us this new month.