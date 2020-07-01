Akin Kuponiyi



An Ebute- Metta Chief Magistrate court, sitting in Oyingbo area of Lagos State today ordered the remand in a Nigerian Correctional Service of six men accused of robbery, pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution DPP.

The six defendants who were arraigned before the court on a two count charge of robbery are Jamiu Babangida 27, Suleimon Lateef 22, Umar Mohammed 25, Nasiru Sanni 23, Sodiq Mohammed 24 and Rabiu Adam 25

Police Inspector Olatunde Kehinde, alleged that the defendants and others at large, while armed with cutlass and knife robbed one Stephen Victor of N10,000 on June 16, 2020, at Odusawo Idi- Araba, area of Surulere, at about 8pm.





The offence alleged to have been committed by the defendants is contrary punishable under Sections 299 and 298, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The plea of the defendants were not taken.

The police filed a remand application before the court pending the DPP legal advice.

The presiding Magistrate Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, after listening to the prosecution, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigeria correctional facility.

She adjourned the matter till 29 July.