By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress and business woman Mercy Aigbe in the spirit of a new month, had a photo session where’s she’s rocking a new look.

The 42 year old mum of two born in Benin City, rocked a blue wig with a lovely slit thigh high dress to complete her look.

check it out…





Captioning her post, she wrote:

Welcome to July my lovelies 💋

May the lord continue to keep us safe and May we never embark on a journey of no return

Mercy married Lanre Gentry in 2013, but the marriage crashed due to domestic violence and alleged infidelity. let us know what you think about her look in the comments.