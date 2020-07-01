Dr Babagana Wakil, the chief of staff to Governor Babagana Zulum, has died.

According to a statement, Wakil died today after a brief illness.

The cause of death was not stated.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said the funeral for Wakil will hold 4pm today (Wednesday) at his extended family residence in Shehuri north, Maiduguri.





“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss”, Gusau said.

Usman Zannah, a member of the House of Representatives has condoled with Governor Zulum over the death of Wakil.

He called the death unfortunate.

“His death is indeed a great loss to the State and the nation at whole”, said Zannah.

Zanah represents Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio constituency.

He is also the Vice Chairman House Committee on Basic Education,