Nollywood veteran, Genevieve Nnaji has accepted the membership invitation by the United States based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy invited Genevieve, along with 818 artists and executives, who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Genevieve accepted the invitation today. She now has a voting right.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said:”I’m honored to be a member of the family. Thank you”





I’m honored to be a member of the family. Thank you @TheAcademy !! https://t.co/KBmza9he9E — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) July 1, 2020

The Academy yearly organises Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. Winners are picked by the Academy’s voting membership.

Last year, Genevieve was caught in a controversy with the organisation, when her Netflix film Lionheart was disqualified for being ‘too English’.

The Academy now appears to want to broaden its decision making base.

In the statement issued Tuesday night, the Academy said its 2020 class is “45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries.

“There are 75 Oscar® nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” said Academy President David Rubin.

“In 2016, the Academy set specific inclusion goals as part of its A2020 initiative to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020. Through dedicated and intentional work by the Board of Governors and members on the branch executive committees, the Academy has surpassed both these goals.

“The Academy recently announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, Academy Aperture 2025, which will further the organization’s ongoing efforts to advance inclusion in the entertainment industry and increase representation within its membership and the greater film community.

“The initial phase of Academy Aperture 2025 outlined specific goals for the Oscars® and Academy governance, membership, and workplace culture.

“We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one. We are committed to staying the course. I cannot give enough thanks to all our members and staff who worked on the A2020 initiative and to our head of Member Relations and Awards, Lorenza Muñoz, for her leadership and passion in guiding us through to this point and helping to set the path going forward. We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

Some of the 2020 invitees are:

Actors

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Awkwafina – “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Zazie Beetz – “Joker,” “High Flying Bird”

Alia Bhatt – “Gully Boy,” “Raazi”

Bobby Cannavale – “The Irishman,” “The Station Agent”

Choi Woo-Shik – “Parasite,” “The Divine Fury”

Zendaya Coleman – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “The Greatest Showman”

Tyne Daly – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Mackenzie Davis – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Tully”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Booksmart,” “Detroit”

Cynthia Erivo* – “Harriet,” “Widows”

Pierfrancesco Favino – “The Traitor,” “Rush”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart,” “Lady Bird”

Zack Gottsagen – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

David Gyasi – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Interstellar”

Adèle Haenel – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – “Waves,” “Luce”

Brian Tyree Henry – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows”

Huang Jue – “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” “The Lady in the Portrait”

Jang Hye-Jin – “Parasite,” “Poetry”

Jo Yeo-Jeong – “Parasite,” “The Target”

Udo Kier – “The Painted Bird,” “Shadow of the Vampire”

Lee Jung-Eun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Eva Longoria – “Overboard,” “Harsh Times”

Natasha Lyonne – “Honey Boy,” “American Pie”

Tzi Ma – “The Farewell,” “Arrival”

George MacKay – “1917,” “Captain Fantastic”

Tim McGraw – “Country Strong,” “The Blind Side”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Leave No Trace”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Ready Player One,” “Animal Kingdom”

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy,” “Mudbound”

Niecy Nash – “Downsizing,” “Selma”

Genevieve Nnaji – “Lionheart,” “Road to Yesterday”

Park So-Dam – “Parasite,” “The Priests”

Teyonah Parris – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Chi-Raq”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women,” “Lady Macbeth”

Hrithik Roshan – “Super 30,” “Jodhaa Akbar”

James Saito – “Always Be My Maybe,” “Big Eyes”

Alexander Siddig – “Cairo Time,” “Syriana”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Knives Out,” “Sorry to Bother You”

Yul Vazquez – “Gringo,” “Last Flag Flying”

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Monsters and Men”

Olivia Wilde – “Meadowland,” “Rush”

Constance Wu – “Hustlers,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Wu Jing – “The Wandering Earth,” “Wolf Warrior”

Zhao Tao – “Ash Is Purest White,” “Mountains May Depart”