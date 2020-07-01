By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph-Olagunju on Wednesday, gave out parenting advice after a Ghanaian actress knelt nakedly in front of her son.

Akupem Poloo, the Ghanaian actress shared a now-viral picture of herself kneeling completely naked in front of her son to wish him a happy 7th birthday.

This, however, did not go well with Anita as she lambasted the said actress for doing such. According to Anita, a child more than 2 years should not see his/her mother’s nakedness.





She stressed the disadvantages of parents getting naked in front of their children.

”I never saw my Mothers Nakedness God forbid. Some mothers Justifying this rubbish I weep for the Damage you’re causing your child.

”Once a child is more than 2 years he or she shouldn’t see you naked !! How do you bath naked with a child of 8,7,3,4,5,6, old anyway haaaaaa”

”No worry one day the child will kukuma Ask you mummy mummy what is this Black thing as he or she draws it So you start explaining what your public hair is !!

”So let me ask you when you bath with your 7 and 8years old boys, how do you bend to wash your kpekus I mean private part ???????

‘‘Kukuma allow your husbands or baby Daddy’s too to bath and take naked pictures with your children too! Try and enlarge it too..Maybe you find it sweet or Bonding like some of you said.

”There are so many ways to bond with your child. Not getting naked in front of them. Messing up with their innocent minds”

”You are gradually abusing that child with your naked self, she continued.