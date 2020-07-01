A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, turned down the bail applications filed by suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume, and six others being tried for kidnapping and related offences.

Wadume was first arrested in Ibi, Taraba State, on August 6, 2019, by policemen from the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of the Police office.

According to reports, he was arrested for a kidnap case in which he was said to have demanded N106m as ransom.

However, while he was being conveyed from Ibi to Abuja, an army of 10 soldiers, attacked the police convey carrying him to Abuja. Three police officers were killed in the attack and Wadume was set free.





He was later rearrested and was charged along with others in February.

The presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the bail application. She, however, granted an accelerated hearing in the case.

Nyako ordered that Wadume and the six others involved, be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force where they are currently being held, to Kuje prison.