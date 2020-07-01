A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of 48 choice properties, allegedly belonging to the former Chairman of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Funds, NSITF, Dr Ngozi Olejeme.

This was contained in a press statement released by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Trouble began for Dr Olejeme, who was NSITF chairman from 2009 to 2015, when the EFCC in 2016, received two petitions detailing multi-billion naira fraud allegations against her, Abubakar and some bureau-de-change operators.

Dr Olejeme who was also the Treasurer of the Jonathan-Sambo Campaign Organisation in 2015, has been on the run since 2016.





She was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in September 2017, for criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds and money laundering.

Meanwhile, she was alleged to have, along with Mr Umar Munir Abubakar, former managing director of NSITF, mismanaged and diverted over N69billion, belonging to the Federal Government into their accounts through the award of spurious contracts to proxy companies.

The presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that the interim order should be published in a leading newspaper within seven days of receipt of the order and for any interested party to show cause within 14 days as to why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The affected properties are spread across, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Bayelsa, Enugu, Edo and Delta states.

He adjourned the matter till July 27, 2020.