By Okafor Ofiebor

Motorists and commuters who travel through the hitherto deathtrap on the notorious Ulasi-Okija Bridge along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra now heave a sigh of relief as Federal Government completed rehabilitation work.

Encomiums have kept coming the way of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Federal Government’s great intervention on the road.





This Correspondent, who drove on that road on 18 June 2020 on his way from Asaba through Owerri to Port Harcourt, observed a massive reconstruction work being carried out on the road.

An excited Commuter, Uzordimma Enzo Nzeribe,who obviously had been monitoring the state of the road, especially the Ulasi-Okija Bridge posted on his Facebook timeline, saying “In line with General Muhammadu Buhari’s unfettered devotion to good governance, the suffering of commuters plying Onitsha-Owerri Road has finally become a thing of the past, just as the FG intervenes.

“The bridge which was recently on the verge of collapse has been fully repaired by the Buhari administration.

Nzeribe said he personally visited the reconstructed bridge and posted graphic photographs of the “before” and “now” state.

He wrote”I personally visited the reconstructed bridge and witnessed the development and can confirm that the Buhari-led government has yet proven to be committed to the plight of the masses, following rapid renovations made by the federal government on the Ulasi-Okija Bridge, which is intended to further safeguard the precious lives of Nigerians and also avert unexpected calamities on the ever-busy bridge.

Nzeribe further stated that the proactive step by the Buhari-led government further proved his promise to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or political affiliations”.