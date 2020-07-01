English professional football player who is also of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal.

The Gunners confirmed on Wednesday, July 1, that the promising 18-year-old winger has committed his future after inking a long term deal with the London club.

Saka, who started his career with Arsenal’s Hale End academy also took to Twitter to announce the good news.

He tweeted: “London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.





”The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream. God is Great !!’

Speaking on the deal, Arteta told the club’s official website: ‘Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.

‘I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.’

Bukayo Saka was born in London Borough of Ealing to Nigerian parents, meaning he is eligible to play for either Nigeria and England. So far in his young career, Saka has only played for England, representing The Three Lions at youth level.