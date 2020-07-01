By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced that Lagos and Abuja airports will resume domestic operations from July 8, 2020.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this on his twitter handle.

According to him, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would resume domestic operations on the 11th of July.





He added that other airports would resume domestic operations on 15th July.

The minister said the date for resumption of international operations would be announced in due course.

“I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th.

“Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please,” he twitted.