Lionel Messi reached another career milestone on Tuesday by scoring the 700th goal of his career against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

The goal came via a penalty, with Messi fooling Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a chip down the middle at Camp Nou.

Messi’s 700 goals include 630 for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina.

But the goal was not enough to give Barcelona all the three points.





Just like in the match against Celta Vigo, Barcelona were frustrated at Camp Nou by a disciplined ad tactically dangerous Atletico side. Scoreline was 2-2.

Diego Costa’s own goal from Messi’s corner put Barcelona ahead, before Saul hauled Atleti level from 12 yards – his goal coming after Costa had seen his penalty saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only for a VAR check to spot the goalkeeper had moved off his line.

Messi chipped home his landmark goal from the penalty spot shortly after half-time, yet Saul kept his composure with his second spot-kick of the match.

Yannick Carrasco won both of Atleti’s penalties, and the Belgian – who returned to the club in January following a stint in China – was buoyed by the visitors’ resilience.

The draw was disappointing for the home team as it gave rivals Real Madrid an opportunity to extend their lead by 4 points, if they win their match against Getafe on Thursday.

Sergio Busquets conceded Barcelona face an uphill battle to retain the LaLiga crown.

There are five games remaining for Barca to turn things around, but midfielder Busquets acknowledged their fate may well now be out of their hands.

“Look, to fight for the title is really complicated if you’re dropping two points each two games, but we’re going to keep fighting until the end,” the Spain international told Movistar.

*With agency reports