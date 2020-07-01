Adesoji Adesugba: new boss of NEPZA

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Adesoji Adesugba as the Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

The appointment was made known by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, who lauded Buhari for approving Adesugba.

Adebayo expressed confidence in the choice of Adesugba, saying that his wealth of experience coupled with academic exposure would add value to the attainment of NEPZA’s core mandate.





According to a statement signed by minister’s Media Assistant, Mr Julius Toba-Jegede, the President’s approval was given in a letter addressed to the minister, dated June 26, and signed by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff.

The minister urged the new appointee to pilot the affairs of the agency with transparency and open-door policy that would accelerate Federal Government’s target for economic zones nationwide, especially in the area of job creation.

He also advised him to improve on the legacies of his predecessors and carry the staff along in the day-to-day running of the agency.

Prof. Adesugba, an accomplished specialist in investment promotion and economic development, is a lawyer and professor of business administration at the Rogate College, Dublin, Ireland.

He also has long years of experience in the private sector development and institutional reforms.

Until his appointment, he was the Legal adviser to the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

He also lectured investment promotion at the Baden International Business School, Switzerland, and is a visiting Professor, at the American University of West Africa, Banjul Gambia.