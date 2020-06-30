By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has released visuals for his trending single titled ‘Only One’.

The super-talented singer who hails from Osun State released the Only One which is a follow-up to his collaboration with Soje Lee, Tosynn and Harrysin in a song titled Wole Wa.

The video which was shot in Ajah area of Lagos was directed by Joseph Jil also known as Dir_shine.





This is Yemzzy‘s first official song for 2020, and he promised his fans to start dropping back to back hits.

The song which was produced by Nyesco Mike is a love song a lot of people will be able to relate with.

Watch Video Below.