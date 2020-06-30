American singer, songwriter and dancer, Ciara is a proud mother as she teaches her daughter Sienna how to swim adequately.

The expectant mum of two shared the good news with a video on her timeline, stating that: I taught my baby girl to swim and I’m sooo proud! She is too!

Now both my babies can swim to me! 💃🏽❤️ #Swimming’.

Ciara Princess Wilson is a musician and model born in Austin, Texas. She has a son Future Jnr with ex fiance Future and daughter Sienna with husband Russell Wilson.

