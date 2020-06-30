By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Ify Onwuemene is currently battling for life as she’s suffering from endometrial cancer and needs support for chemotherapy.

In a video shared by fellow actress Gloria Young, Ify stated that she started treating the ailment since February 2019 and over N6m has been spent already but the sickness resurfaced this 2020 and she’s back to soliciting help.

Nigerian super star singer Davido was one of the well meaning Nigerian who contributed to her hospital bills when she cried out last year.





Appreciating all who have been sending in funds since Monday, Ify captioned her video thus:

Part 2. Ify Onwuemene can be reached on 08033942465. Her account details are two previous posts back. We appreciate all those who have given and pray God to replenish your pockets double fold. Please tag all those who you think can help. Thanks so much.

The story first went viral on Monday June 29 2020, after fellow actress Gloria young shared the post on her page, seeking assistance for the sick actress.

Gloria wrote:

Folks please we need help for our sister @ifyonwuemene an actress from the days of Sam loco and Enebeli Elebuwa. I worked with her last on the set of Tajudeen Adepetu’s “Everyday People” in the late 90’s. She is down with endometrial cancer. She has tried sourcing for funds on her own, but nothing is too small. Please send whatever you can to Ifey Onwuemene, Fidelity Bank 6010999993.

Thank you