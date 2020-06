Twyse Ereme comes through with not just adorable photos for his 1 million plus fans but also with a new dog he named Coco Ereme.

The Edo native and Nigerian comedian took to Instagram to display photos of Coco aka Ebelebe with the caption: Who missed me 😁? ⁣

Chilling wit my baby – @coco_ereme a.k.a Ebelebe #TwyseAndFamily





Ereme is popular for his funny skits on social media tagged TwyseAndFamily. The comedian was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.