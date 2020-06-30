United States President Donald Trump has threatened protesters who threw paint on a George Washington statue in New York with 10 years jail-term.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage released on Monday showed two men hurling red paint at two statues of George Washington in Washington Square Park.

Reacting on Tuesday, President Trump threatened the suspects with 10-year prison sentences and asked the two unidentified men to turn themselves in.

He wrote: “We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape.”





“They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act,” the president said, adding: “Turn yourselves in now!”