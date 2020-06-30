By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afropop singer, Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has appeared in the July issue of Vogue Paris magazine to talk about the three female artistes she cannot get enough of at the moment.

The 40-year-old is featured on the publication’s YouTube channel’s Power Girl where she recommends Nigerian singer, Wavy The Creator, Ghanaian singer, Efya, and Hamzaa from the United Kingdom, as three musicians which everyone should have on their radar.

“This is truly Girl Power. Sat with @vogue to discuss 3 amazing female artists that’s been on my radar and most def should be on yours @realhamzaa @efya_nocturnal @wavythecreator,” she captioned the trailer which she posted on Instagram





This is coming after Tiwa was featured on the cover of Billboard magazine with fellow singers, Davido and Mr Eazi, in May, 2020. She had featured in US Vogue in February 2018 and in British Vogue in September 2019.

According to Tiwa, From the soulful sounds of Efya to the R&B sensation Hamzaa and style guru Wavy the Creator, consider this your ultimate insider guide to the music guaranteed to upgrade your playlist.