Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday said that the model of “one country, two systems” imposed in Hong Kong has failed.

This, he said because Beijing has betrayed its promises to keep a high degree of autonomy for 50 years after the 1997 handover from British rule.

Tsai’s comments came after Beijing’s top legislative body reportedly unanimously passed Hong Kong’s national security law.

“It’s very disappointing that China fails to keep its promises. The model of ‘one country, two systems’ doesn’t work,” she asserted.





Beijing used the model of “one country, two systems” to bring the former European colonies Hong Kong and Macau back under its control.

Taiwan has repeatedly rejected Beijing’s plan to apply the same model to it.

Tsai said she hoped that the Hong Kong people would keep fighting for values they’ve cherished, including freedom, democracy and human rights and noted that her self-governing democratic island has set up an action plan to offer humanitarian assistance.

“Our Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office will open tomorrow (July 1) to further facilitate humanitarian aid,” she said.

In a statement, the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s top government agency on policy dealings with Beijing, said on Tuesday that the new office also included special services for Hong Kongers seeking opportunities to study, work, or invest in Taiwan.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the democratic island part of its territory.