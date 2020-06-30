Former Vice Chairman of Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. David Oladapo Famuyiwa, on Tuesday, took the oath to formally assume the council’s leadership, three weeks after the demise of the Executive Chairman, Dr. Augustine Arogundade.

At a simple swearing-in ceremony held in the Banquet Hall at the State House in Alausa, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the new Executive Chairman to ensure the continuation of programmes and services that will have positive impacts on the lives of the people across Agbado-Oke Odo community.

Famuyiwa stepped in consonance with Chapter 89, Sections 24 and 25 of the 2015 Local Government Administrations Law of Lagos State, which provides legal backing for a Vice Chairman to take over the leadership of a council upon incapacitation or demise of the substantive chairman.

Sanwo-Olu eulogised the late Arogundade, who passed away on June 2, 2020, noting that his three-year leadership in the council brought positive impacts and prosperity to the community. The Governor, however, urged the new chairman to sustain the late Arogundade’s legacy, charging him to provide people-centric and result-oriented leadership that must enhance the lives of the residents.





He said: “Local government is the third tier of government that is the closest to the people. As a result, your policies and programmes must be people-centric. I urge you to continue with the provision and facilitation of services that will directly and positively impact the lives of the ordinary people within the Agbado-Oke Odo community.

“I do not need to reemphasise that your assumption to this office today is coming at a very delicate time when we need all hands to be on deck across various levels of Government. Given the position you previously occupied, I expect that this transition will be smooth. It is expected that you will bring to bear on governance, purposeful, tactful and result-oriented leadership that will not only deepen the significance of the Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA, but also enhance the living condition of the people.”

The Governor assured the council boss and residents of the LCDA of his administration’s commitment to working with the council in delivering good governance and dividends of democracy in the area. He urged the chairman to complement the State Government’s effort by discharging his responsibilities through local initiatives and programmes in the areas of construction and maintenance of inner roads, waste management, primary education, healthcare and security.

Sanwo-Olu implored Famuyiwa to galvanise members of the council to sustain the ongoing efforts by the State Government in sensitising residents of Agbado-Oke Odo on health measures issued to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our State. The Governor disclosed that the Government was in talk with stakeholders to establish another isolation centre in Alimosho area to strengthen the State’s response to the virus.

“I am confident that, if we continue to work together, we will achieve total victory in Lagos over COVID-19 pandemic,” the Governor said.

In his acceptance speech, Famuyiwa paid tribute to his late boss, noting that both had rancour-free relationship until Arogundade’s passing.

He pledged continuity of the projects and programmes started by the late chairman, stressing that his leadership would increase the speed of governance to ensure the council meets its responsibilities to the people.

He said: “In the remaining period of our administration, we shall continue to work as a team on a path of efficient management of our resources, effective mobilisation of our people to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects and programmes of the Government within the context of the development agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the State.”

In line with COVID-19 regulations, residents and political leaders in Agbado-Oke Odo community virtually joined the council boss’ inauguration.