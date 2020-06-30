Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, shared photos of herself with her mother who just added another year.

The mom of one penned a tribute to her mum, thanking her for her understanding, love, support and a beautiful heart.

She wrote:

For all the times you gently picked me up

Your arms always open

when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood

when I needed a friend.

For all you do,

you do with love.

You are so special,

A gift from above.

And with all my heart,

I want to say,

I love you Mum and HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ORIGINAL STAR GIRL 👧





Waje drew the attention of her fans back to 2011 when she recorded ‘One Naira’ with Nigerian rapper MI, stating categorically how she drew inspiration from her mother to pen the chorus.

She first gained recognition after being featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”.