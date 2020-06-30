PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL OA The President Muhammadu Buhari virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
By Taiwo Okanlawon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Ikanade Agba, Minister of Employment and Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare were among the cabinet members physically present at the meeting.
The members of the EAC, which include Prof. Doyin Salami (Chairman), Vice-Chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi, and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, among others were virtually in attendance.
The advisory council replaced the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and report directly to the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
See photos below:
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 1A&B; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr Boss Mustapha during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 2A&B; SVice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN Confers with Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 3.; R-L; SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, Chief oif Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 4; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Ikanade Agba (M) Chats with Minister of Employment and Labour, Senator Chris Ngige and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 5; Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Amadu and SSAP Mallam Garba Shehu during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 6. ; L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Educatioin Mallam Adamu Amadu during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 7. ; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Ikanade Agba and SSAP Mallam Garba Shehu during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 10. L-R; Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamui chat with Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and SGF Mr Boss Mustapha during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 10. L-R; Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamui chat with Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and SGF Mr Boss Mustapha during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 9.; SGF Mr Boss Mustapha during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 11. Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamui chats with Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehinare during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 11. Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamui chats with Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehinare during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI IN A VIRTUAL MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL 8. L-R; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Ikanade Agba and SSAP Mallam Garba Shehu during the virtual meeting with Members of the Economic Advisory Council held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 30 2020
