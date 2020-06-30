Lille forward and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has arrived in Naples, Italy for transfer negotiations with Napoli.

The Nigerian who won the award for the Best African Player In Ligue 1 on Monday attracted numerous suitors following his impressive season with Christophe Galtier’s team.

Napoli want to take control of the race to sign the striker, according to Sky reporter Dimarzio.

Osimhen arrived in Italy on Tuesday in the company of his representatives.





The 21-year-old has gathered individual accolades since joining Lille, the most recent being the Marc Vivien Foe best Ligue 1 African player award.

He ended the campaign with 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He had last month denied reports linking him to the Stadio San Paolo outfit.