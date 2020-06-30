The Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has called on all sons and daughters of Iru Kingdom to cooperate with their new monarch, the Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal.

.

Oluwo who made the call today in Lagos during his courtesy visit to the new king in his palace also prayed for a very successful reign for the Oniru and peaceful co-existence among Iru subjects

While felicitating with the new Oniru on his ascension to the throne, he enjoined the king to extend his hand of fellowship to his subjects in order to take Iru Kingdom to an enviable heights.

Oba Akanbi described kingship as position of service which he noted is not alien to the new Oniru having been a public servant for many years.

In his response, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Lawal thanked the Oluwo for the visit and his kind words.



