Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has expressed worry over persistent cases of deaths of Ibadan elders.

Adetunji expressed his worry in a statement issued in Ibadan by his spokesperson, Mr Adeola Oloko while reacting to the death of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele,

Chief Akindele, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, died on Monday in Lagos at the age of 87.

The monarch expressed shock and disbelief over Akindele’s passage barely four days after the death of Oyo State immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi.





He also lamented the passing in recent times of high profile Ibadan indigenes such as the legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide.

Others, he said, were veteran journalist, Chief Areoye Oyebola, business mogul, Chief Muritala Adetunji; renowned educationist, Chief Emiola Adesina as well as renowned agronomist, Dr Lalekan Are.

Olubadan thereafter called on clerics and spiritual leaders, irrespective of affiliation, to intercede for the well-being of all citizens, particularly in Ibadanland where people had been dying slowly but steadily in recent times.

” Even though a man who lives up to 82 can be said to be advanced in age when people mourn their loses it is because the vacuum left behind is always difficult if not impossible to fill,” he said.