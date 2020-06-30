Celebrity disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has received an autographed Manchester United jersey from forward, Odion Ighalo.

Cuppy shared pictures on social media of Ighalo’s number 25 jersey which arrived on Tuesday ahead of United’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

She wrote: “LOOK what just arrived in time for tonight’s game! @ighalojude THANK YOU for the warm welcome to Man U!”

LOOK what just arrived in time for tonight’s game! @ighalojude THANK YOU for the warm welcome to Man U! 🔴 #GGMU #ToCuppyThisRed pic.twitter.com/oTHwAkTAxm — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 30, 2020





Cuppy joined the Red Devils, following her break-up with Arsenal, on Saturday after Ighalo scored against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The billionaire daughter had vowed to join the Old Trafford fanbase if the former Watford player scored in the game.