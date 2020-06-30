By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared a former staff of the anti-graft agency identified as Gloria Obioma Elih for fraudulent practices.

The former staff, Elih was accused of allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated.

According to the commission, she was declared wanted because all efforts to serve her and procure her attendance in court have proved abortive.





Tweets shared on ICPC’s official Twitter handle read;

“The person whose picture appears above, Gloria Obioma Elih, is hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

“Criminal charges were filed by ICPC against Elih, a former staff of the Commission, before an FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi for allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated.

“She is declared wanted as all efforts to serve her and procure her attendance in court have proved abortive.

“Elih is an indigene of Anambra State and speaks English and Igbo languages fluently. She is 44 years old and dark in complexion.

“Her last known address is El-Salem Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

“Anyone who has useful information on her whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State offices or the nearest police station.”

