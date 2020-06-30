By Jennifer Okundia

Rapper, content creator and motivational speaker Elohor Eva Alordiah, better known as Eva Alordiah shares some inspirational note with her followers.

The 30 year old Delta State native who got introduced into music by her mother, who listened to musical recordings, urged her fans to appreciate their journey.

Eva stated that individuals should stop being jealous and comparing themselves with others, she advised her fans to be grateful for how far they’ve come instead.





Alordiah is known as one of the best female rappers in Nigeria.