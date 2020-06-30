Actor, Media Personality and brand influencer Diane Russet is set to release a new film entitled ‘Storm’ and her fans can barely wait.

The trailer is already out and you can check it below. Russet previously released a short film titled ‘Bayii’ and this promises to be interesting likewise.

Read her caption here as she reveals the characters in the movie:





Storm ⛈

Who is ready for the trailer?

I am excited and can’t wait for y’all to see the magic we created 😊. Anticipate #STORMthemovie

Starring:

Daniel Etim Effiong @etimeffiong

Diane Russet @diane.russet

Ike Onyema @iam_ikeonyema

Atteh Daniel @sirdee_da

Crew

Director: Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde @amapsalmist

Producer: Diane Russet

Assistant Director: Evans Edeha @evansedeha

D.O.P: Barnabas ‘Barny’ Emordi @barnyee

Screenplay: Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde @amapsalmist

Production Manager: Ayorinde Oluwalaanumi Ayorinde @laanumi_ayo

Production Design: Chris “Krees” Udomi @mr.udomi

Lighting Designer & Gaffer: Ibrahim Amodu @ibrahim_amodufilms

Sound: Oyindamola Dada @oyindamola_dada

Make up artist: Karen On You @karenonyou

Costume Design: Dimeji @deemfashionterritory

Grip: Taiwo @tet_services

Poster Design @amapsalmist

Special thanks:

@official_mercyeke

@kohinoorlagos