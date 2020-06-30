Actor, Media Personality and brand influencer Diane Russet is set to release a new film entitled ‘Storm’ and her fans can barely wait.
The trailer is already out and you can check it below. Russet previously released a short film titled ‘Bayii’ and this promises to be interesting likewise.
Read her caption here as she reveals the characters in the movie:
Storm ⛈
Who is ready for the trailer?
I am excited and can’t wait for y’all to see the magic we created 😊. Anticipate #STORMthemovie
Starring:
Daniel Etim Effiong @etimeffiong
Diane Russet @diane.russet
Ike Onyema @iam_ikeonyema
Atteh Daniel @sirdee_da
Crew
Director: Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde @amapsalmist
Producer: Diane Russet
Assistant Director: Evans Edeha @evansedeha
D.O.P: Barnabas ‘Barny’ Emordi @barnyee
Screenplay: Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde @amapsalmist
Production Manager: Ayorinde Oluwalaanumi Ayorinde @laanumi_ayo
Production Design: Chris “Krees” Udomi @mr.udomi
Lighting Designer & Gaffer: Ibrahim Amodu @ibrahim_amodufilms
Sound: Oyindamola Dada @oyindamola_dada
Make up artist: Karen On You @karenonyou
Costume Design: Dimeji @deemfashionterritory
Grip: Taiwo @tet_services
Poster Design @amapsalmist
Special thanks:
@official_mercyeke
@kohinoorlagos
What do you think?