Dance instructor, choreographer and media personality Kafayat Shafau Ameh professionally known as Kaffy turned 40 today June 30th 2020.

The fitness coach and dance queen who is the founder and owner of Imagneto Dance Company shared pictures from her photo session with family and penned the note below.

Kaffy is married to Joseph Ameh aka Papij and they have two beautiful kids Eliana and Sean. She was born and raised in Nigeria where she completed her primary education at Chrisland School, Opebi and her secondary school education at Coker Secondary School, Orile-Iganmu before attending Yaba College of Technology and later a obtaining a diploma in data processing from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

She kick started her dancing career after she went to an event to perform on stage by someone who spotted her when she used to go to the National Stadium during weekends for dance rehearsals and workouts.

Joseph is the music director and drummer for now defunct Nigerian duo P-Square.