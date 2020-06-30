The fatal shooting of a prominent Ethiopian singer in the capital Addis Ababa sparked rising tensions in the city on Tuesday, with calls for demonstrations circulating online.

Hachalu Hundessa was shot and killed in the city’s suburb of Gelan Condominiums on Monday evening, local media reported.

With the ongoing chaos, the internet had been shut down, major roads were blocked, tyres were being burned and smoke was seen billowing across the city.

Circumstances that led to the singer’s death was not initially clear, although the embassy said Hundessa’s supporters had blamed security forces and “assume a political motive” for the crime.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolences and tweeted that an investigation was currently underway.

Hachalu’s music is considered by many to advocate the rights of Ethiopia’s Oromo ethnic group, the largest in the multi-ethnic state, who have long believed they are being neglected by the government.