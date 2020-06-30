Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the city of Leicester will be locked down after a flare-up of COVID-19 infections.

The ancient city of Leicester in central England is the first area of the United Kingdom to face a targetted local coronavirus lockdown after the British government began easing the nationwide lockdown earlier this month.

“We will be bringing forward a legal change very shortly, in the next couple of days, because some of the measures that we’ve unfortunately had to take in Leicester will require a legal underpinning,” Hancock told Sky News.

When asked if some aspects of the lockdown would be enforced by the police, he said: “Yes, in some cases.”





Leicester accounted for 10% of all positive cases in the country in the past week, the government said on Monday.

“In the very significant testing that we’ve brought into Leicester… We have seen several positive cases in the under 18s and that’s why we decided with a heavy heart to close schools in Leicester,” Hancock said.