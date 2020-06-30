Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that he has tested positive to COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor revealed the result of his COVID-19 on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon, adding that he is asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

He tweeted “Today I tested positive for #COVID19.

“All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.





The COVID-19 as at today stood at 308.

A fresh 32 cases was recorded yesterday just as the spike in the disease had become worrisome across the state.