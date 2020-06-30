By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adebuniyan, better known as Bambam has opened up on her struggle with losing the weight she gained while pregnant.

An emotional Bambam shared a video of her self, talking about how she juggles being a wife, mother and trying to lose the baby weight.

The reality TV star revealed that after the birth of her baby, a lot of water retained in her body.





Bambam also said that she searched for healthy meal plans without affecting lactation to lose the weight.

She added that she tried to exercise daily and even sought the help of a personal trainer.

This she said, gets her exhausted and still have to be available for her baby.

She prayed for all mothers who nurture children and still keep fit.

”Super-moms, I celebrate you all” she concluded.

