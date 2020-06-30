Dr. Anthony Fauci, the American infectious disease expert said the country’s COVID-19 infection rates, could go as high as 100,000 daily.

Fauci made the bleak prediction as new coronavirus cases surged 46 per cent amid new outbreaks in the south and west.

‘We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,’ Fauci told a Senate Committee during testimony.

‘I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, so I am very concerned,’ he said.





‘We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk,’ he said under questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Warren asked Fauci if he would provide an estimate of U.S. deaths, which he declined to do.

‘I think it’s important to tell you and the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad,’ he told her.

Fauci repeatedly pointed to a lack of sufficient social distancing in the country, urging people to avoid groups and wear masks when in a position where they might be exposed to others.

‘We’re going to continue to be in a lot of trouble and there’s going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop,’ he said.

‘It is going to be very disturbing, I can guarantee you that,’ he said.