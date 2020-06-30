By Taiwo Okanlawon

US-based Ghanaian artiste, Ahmed Gariba also known as Alka, is set to release his new project, a 6 track EP named ‘Afro Vice City’ on July 10, 2020.

The talented act employed the services top producers like Jaemally Beatz, JuwonMix, CallieMajik Beats, Mykah, Beatzbydb and King Phresoo on the project.

Having a great passion for music and receiving great African music inspiration from legends such as Fela Kuti at a young age set Alka on the journey to use his music to heal the world.





Alka isn’t a stranger to the music scene as he has been in the game for a little over 4 years. Within these years, Alka has got over 50+ songs to his name.

Speaking with him about his upcoming project the young talented musician said this project means a lot to him and with the confidence, he has himself about the project it would grant him the needed attention from music lovers who haven’t heard of him yet.

“The name of the EP is Afro Vice City. It is a 6 track EP produced by some of the best music producers in the world. With the confidence I am having in myself and the support I am getting from family and friends, I know this project will get me the recognition I deserve,” he said.

Alka currently lives in New York City in the United States where he holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice. You can follow him on all social media platforms – Instagram and Twitter