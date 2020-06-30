By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba took to his Instagram to announce the commencement of his writing challenge.

The initiative dubbed ‘AliBabasWriteOffChallenge’ is for anyone who can write. 10 finalists will be chosen to compete for finals.

Entries start July 1st and ends July 14th 2020. The prizes to be won include: First Prize N250,000 with an iPad, 2nd Prize N150,000 and 3rd prize N50,000 each with an iPad inclusive.





Read Ali’s post below…

Here we go again…. it’s the #AliBabasWriteOffChallenge ✍. Have you got mad writing skills? Can your skills get me to write you a #250k cheque?

Do you have killer ink-instincts? Then its time to bring it on.

Tag all the writers you know. This is an all comers open!

Game on!!! FOLLOW @AliBabasWriteOffChallenge for updates’