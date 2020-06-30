By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti on Tuesday, blasted men who hold on to popular proverb “a woman’s place is in the kitchen”.

The 37-year-old singer declared through his Instagram page that the proverb originated from Europe.

He admonished African men to stop attaching their toxic masculinity to African culture. According to him, a real African man elevates the feminine form.





Seun Kuti wrote; ”A woman’s place is in the kitchen? Which kitchen? Whose kitchen? Not our ancestor’s kitchen! This proverb is European without any equivalent in any African language. So before you start attaching your toxic masculinity to African culture ask yourself this, do I know African culture? As an African what cultural practices of African heritage do I engage in? Religion education liberation?

”If the answer is none, how come u want to suddenly become African to subjugate and oppress your woman? Ain’t no such thing as halfway crooks. You are either African or u aren’t, there is no picking and choosing especially when you want to dump ur toxic self on our women. REAL AFRICANS ELEVATE THE FEMININE FORM”.