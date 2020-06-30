A Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, on Tuesday granted freedom to 18 inmates of Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

Following directives from President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, inmates imprisoned for offences such as stealing, burglary and fraudulent conversion since 2016 were released.

Heads of court were told to decongest the prisons to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst inmates.

The inmates were released under the power vested on the Chief Judge under Section 1 (1) Criminal Justice Release from Custody ) (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2007.





This was done at an event tagged “Correctional Centres Decongestion Exercise”, and held at J.I.C. Taylor Court House in Igbosere.