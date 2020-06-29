Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has directed that all government house staff to be tested for Covid-19 to be sure of their status and avoid being taken by surprise.

According to the governor, the on-going increased testing of prospective covid-19 patients in the state is a commitment to save more lives.

Wike gave that assurance when the Executive Director of BUA Foundation presented three ambulances to him at government house, Port Harcourt.

He stated that more testing will reveal more covid-19 cases in order to give prompt medical attention to the people.





“The more we test, the more the number will increase and we are willing to continue to test. Let our people know that this not the kind of sickness to be ashamed of. Nobody knows who you have shook hands with.

“I’m sure, in Rivers State, we have lost not less than 38 lives on the record. Nobody will be happy that each day you wake up, you hear that somebody, probably a breadwinner of the family, is no longer there because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“In fact, I have given a directive that all staff of government House must go for testing, Nobody knows who is a carrier and we must save everybody as much as we can,” he said.