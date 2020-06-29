By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ace Nollywood actress and film producer, Funke Akindele has responded to allegations made by a former staff member that she overworks them, leaving no time for rest.

A screenwriter, Cassandra Owolabi, had accused the popular actress of physically, emotionally and financially abusing her staff.

She alleged that Funke strictly supervise them and this led her into depression.





”…For instance, we couldn’t watch TV (literally, the TV in our lodge was taken away weeks after we resumed) and she mustn’t walk in on you watching anything on your laptop (can’t tell you how many times she randomly sent people to come to check if we were sleeping or doing anything asides writing)”

”We worked under DURESS AND FEAR. It is always about the script, the script is more important than you and your health” she wrote.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Funke retorted at the allegations, saying that she and her staff play as hard as they work.