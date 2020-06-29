The President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer.

Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police, Abdulkarim Dauda.

Dauda was redeployed after his involvement in the shooting incident which happened at the presidential villa some weeks ago.

The shooting incident happened after Aisha and her security details had stormed the official residence of the President’s Personal Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf, in an attempt to force him into 14-day isolation after his travel to Lagos considered to be the epicenter of COVID-19 in Nigeria.





However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the new development in a statement on Monday.

The statement said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

“Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.”

According to the statement, Musa hails from Niger State.

He was working at the Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, before his new appointment.