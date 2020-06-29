By Jennifer Okundia

33 year old Nollywood actress and business woman Uche Elendu called out the Nigerian Comptroller General of Customs to look into the duties placed on Importation.

The brand influencer and actor decried the frustration entrepreneurs have to go through just to clear their goods at the hands of custom officers who would stop at nothing to extort individuals.

She further stated that charges placed on items shouldn’t exceed the cost of sales and urged the federal government to come to their aid to avoid Nigerians going into fraud to earn a living





Elendu wrote:

We dont want to be driven into Fraud to make a living please!

Please encourage us so that our end consumers will not have to buy our goods at outrageous prices due to exorbitant custom duties imposed on us by some get rich quick officers in charge.

please @dhl_global @dhlexpress @nigerian_customs_service_ @nigeriancustomservice @official_customsng @jidesanwoolu @nigerian_custom_services @hustlersquare Please come to our Aid. This has got to stop please🙏🙏🙏🙏 If you’re a business owner or importer and you’ve been affected please repost and send me a DM

PLEASE I BEG YOU ALL REPOST TILL THE AUTHORITIES SEE THIS. IT HAS TO STOP PLEASE🙏

Elendu married Walter Ogochukwu Igweanyimba in January 2012 in Owerri and have two girls together, although the couple are now divorced.