By Jennifer Okundia

Movie star Toyin Abraham is excited to announce latest deal with her 5 million plus Instagram followers and loyal Titans fan base.

The 37 year old movie producer and director announced on her page that she’s the new brand ambassador for REVOLUTION PLUS PROPERTY.





Although mummy Ire as she is sometimes called, said this is more money for her, she promised to share the proceeds with her followers likewise.

Read her caption here.

Becoming part of something big and ambitious further fuel your own ambition. Two likes minds meet as I become brand ambassador for REVOLUTION PLUS PROPERTY @revolutionplusproperty ,a company focused on making many people property owners at affordable price. My first mission is to ensure that they roll out packages that will be easy for the youths and young people (Though they have a package for youths already). We will make you land and house owners at a pace that is convenient for you.

Oftentimes when celebrities sign endorsements deals, people are happy for them because it seems to mean more money for the celebs alone. Yes, it is a lot of money for me ooo but we are sharing it together. And many #toyintitans will become house owners and be lifted up in their standards of living. This endorsement is a win-win for everyone.